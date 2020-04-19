39 more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

· The deaths included 19 females and 20 males

· The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

· 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

· 346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female

· The age range is 23 – 105 years

· The median age of those who died is 83

· 337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals:

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,223 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 303 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,028 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 32%, travel abroad accounts for 5%