Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 today.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 4,117 – up slightly from 4,072 yesterday.

As of 8am today, 582 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised.

106 of these are in intensive care.

Figures for Galway Hospitals show 25 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital and 12 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Of those numbers 2 are in ICU in GUH and 1 in Portiuncula.