38 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 575 nationwide with 45 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

272 are men / 298 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.***

As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

219,899 people have received their first dose

130,423 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,181 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 216,300 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 22Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021) Ireland 575 737 240.4 11,448 Offaly 22 26 441.2 344 Monaghan 12 13 342.1 210 Dublin 218 271 339.4 4,573 Galway 38 52 330.5 853 Louth 35 29 296.4 382 Laois 10 15 295.2 250 Kildare 23 45 269.2 599 Waterford 20 24 263.4 306 Limerick 27 41 262.7 512 Mayo 15 25 255.2 333 Longford <5 6 254.4 104 Westmeath 26 17 253.5 225 Meath 23 26 242.5 473 Cavan 5 12 233.7 178 Carlow <5 7 209 119 Tipperary 10 23 180.5 288 Leitrim <5 3 174.8 56 Donegal 15 21 161.4 257 Wexford 6 8 157 235 Clare 12 13 149 177 Roscommon 10 6 122.4 79 Wicklow 8 13 113 161 Sligo 7 5 112.9 74 Kilkenny 0 8 97.8 97 Cork 23 24 91.6 497 Kerry <5 4 44.7 66

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.