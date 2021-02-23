38 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 575 nationwide with 45 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 272 are men / 298 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.***

As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 219,899 people have received their first dose
  • 130,423 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,181 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 216,300 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 22Feb2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
Ireland575737240.411,448
Offaly2226441.2344
Monaghan1213342.1210
Dublin218271339.44,573
Galway3852330.5853
Louth3529296.4382
Laois1015295.2250
Kildare2345269.2599
Waterford2024263.4306
Limerick2741262.7512
Mayo1525255.2333
Longford<56254.4104
Westmeath2617253.5225
Meath2326242.5473
Cavan512233.7178
Carlow<57209119
Tipperary1023180.5288
Leitrim<53174.856
Donegal1521161.4257
Wexford68157235
Clare1213149177
Roscommon106122.479
Wicklow813113161
Sligo75112.974
Kilkenny0897.897
Cork232491.6497
Kerry<5444.766

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • The 5 day average  737
  • The 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population

