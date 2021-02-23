38 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 575 nationwide with 45 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.
The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.
There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 272 are men / 298 are women
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.***
As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 219,899 people have received their first dose
- 130,423 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,181 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 216,300 cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 22Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
|Ireland
|575
|737
|240.4
|11,448
|Offaly
|22
|26
|441.2
|344
|Monaghan
|12
|13
|342.1
|210
|Dublin
|218
|271
|339.4
|4,573
|Galway
|38
|52
|330.5
|853
|Louth
|35
|29
|296.4
|382
|Laois
|10
|15
|295.2
|250
|Kildare
|23
|45
|269.2
|599
|Waterford
|20
|24
|263.4
|306
|Limerick
|27
|41
|262.7
|512
|Mayo
|15
|25
|255.2
|333
|Longford
|<5
|6
|254.4
|104
|Westmeath
|26
|17
|253.5
|225
|Meath
|23
|26
|242.5
|473
|Cavan
|5
|12
|233.7
|178
|Carlow
|<5
|7
|209
|119
|Tipperary
|10
|23
|180.5
|288
|Leitrim
|<5
|3
|174.8
|56
|Donegal
|15
|21
|161.4
|257
|Wexford
|6
|8
|157
|235
|Clare
|12
|13
|149
|177
|Roscommon
|10
|6
|122.4
|79
|Wicklow
|8
|13
|113
|161
|Sligo
|7
|5
|112.9
|74
|Kilkenny
|0
|8
|97.8
|97
|Cork
|23
|24
|91.6
|497
|Kerry
|<5
|4
|44.7
|66
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The 5 day average 737
- The 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population