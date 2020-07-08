38 inpatient admissions for eating disorders last year at hospitals across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 38 people had inpatient admissions in acute hospitals across the West last year due to eating disorders.

According to freedom of information figures, 88 per cent of the 214 admissions nationwide were female.

Within the Saolta hospital group, 89 percent of eating disorder admissions last year involved treatment for anorexia.

The Saolta group covers seven hospital sites from Galway to Letterkenny.

Harriet Parsons is from Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland.

She says people are getting anorexia at a younger age…