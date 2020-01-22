38 candidates declared for Galway’s three electoral areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 38 candidates have been declared to fight for 11 seats across Gaalway’s three electoral areas.

15 candidates will appear on the ballot paper for Galway West, 12 candidates will appear for Galway East, while 11 will appear on the ballot paper for Roscommon-Galway.

Galway West:

In Galway West’s five-seater, 15 candidates are making a bid for election.

The sitting TD’s who will fight to retain their seat are Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne and Hildegarde Naughton, Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, and Independents Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly.

The other candidates making a bid for a seat in the Dáil are Conor Burke for Solidarity, Joe Loughnane for People Before Profit, Cormac Ó Corcoráin for Aontú, Councillor Ollie Crowe for Fianna Fáil, Mairéad Farrell for Sinn Féin, Councillor Niall McNelis for The Labour Party, Councillor Pauline O’Reilly for Green Party, Niall Ó Tuatháil for Social Democrats, and Independents Councillor Mike Cubbard and Daragh O’Flaherty.

Galway East:

In Galway East, 12 candidates are going into the race for a Dáil seat in the three-seater constituency.

The sitting TD’s who will fight to retain their seat in Galway East are Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte, Fine Gael’s Ciarán Cannon, and Independent Seán Canney.

The other candidates making a bid for a seat in the Dáil are Councillor Donagh Killilea for Fianna Fáil, Deaglán Mac Canna for Renua, Eoin Madden for Green Party, Louis O’Hara for Sinn Féin, Independent David O’Reilly, Peter Reid for Social Democrats, Councillor Pete Roche for Fine Gael, Marian Spelman for The Labour Party, and Martin Ward for Aontú.

Roscommon-Galway:

In Roscommon/Galway, there are 11 candidates for three seats.

The sitting TD’s fighting to retain their seat in Roscommon-Galway are Independents Denis Naughten and Michael Fitzmaurice and Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy.

The other candidates making a bid for a seat in the Dáil are Independent Thomas D. Fallon, Roscommon Councillor Orla Leyden for Fianna Fáil, Galway County Councillor Aisling Dolan for Fine Gael, Claire Kerrane for Sinn Féin, Julie O’Donoghue for Green Party, Kenny Tynan for People Before Profit, Paul Hanley for The National Party, and James Hope for Aontú.