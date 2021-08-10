377 fewer people collecting the PUP in Galway today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a decrease of 377 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today in Galway

In total 8,363 people are collecting the payment locally

Nationally, over 157-thousand people will receive the PUP, down 6000 from last week.

The weekly payment is valued at 46-point-7 million euro.

The greatest reduction this week is in the Accommodation and Food Services sector, while the county with the highest number of people receiving the PUP is Dublin, followed by Cork and Galway.

People are being reminded the payment will be gradually reduced over a six month period until February 2022 to align it with the standard jobseekers payments, starting from September.