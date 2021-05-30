374 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed – No Figures for Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Health officials have confirmed 374 new cases of Covid-19.

99 patients with the virus are currently being treated in hospital.

35 of those are in intensive care.

No figures have been reported for Galway

Meanwhile, The HSE has confirmed that half of the adult population have now received a Covid-19 vaccine.

May has been a bumper month with over 1 million people receiving a jab, bringing to 2.7 million the total number of people vaccinated in Ireland.

20 percent of the populated are now fully protected against Covid-19.