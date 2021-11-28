3,735 new cases of COVID-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 3,735 new cases of Covid-19.

566 people are currently in hospital with the virus – an increase of 30 on yesterday’s figure.

117 people are being treated in ICU, a decrease of 1 on yesterday.

Figures for Galway hospitals released yesterday evening show that 22 patients with Covid are being treated in Galway University Hospital with 11 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Of that number, 4 are in ICU in Portiuncula and 2 in GUH.

The five-day moving average is 4,361 – up slightly from 4,347 yesterday.