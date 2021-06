print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Health has been notified of 373 additional cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in hospital with the virus stands at 54, 18 of those are being treated in intensive care.

There have been 3 additional hospitalisations over the past 24 hours, however the number in ICU is down 1 since yesterday.

There are no local figures available due to ongoing issues relating to the cyberattack on the HSE.