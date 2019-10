Galway Bay fm newsroom:

372 children in Galway and Roscommon are awaiting assessment or initial therapy for autistic spectrum disorder services.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy show 93 children are waiting for an initial assessment, while 279 who have received a diagnosis are waiting on initial therapy.

Of those waiting on initial therapy, 145 have been waiting in excess of 18 months.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…