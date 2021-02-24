37 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 574 nationwide with 56 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm news – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 56 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, 3 in December or earlier, while a further 9 are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 – 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,237 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd February, the HPSC has been notified of 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,870* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

285 are men / 287 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

175 in Dublin, 57 in Limerick, 43 in Kildare, 37 in Galway, 35 in Meath and the remaining 227 cases are spread across 18 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 137 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

222,073 people have received their first dose

131,898 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks. A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.”

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 216,870 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 23Feb2021)** 5 day moving average (to midnight 23Feb2021)** 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (10Feb2021 to 23Feb2021)** New Cases during last 14 days (10Feb2021 to 23Feb2021)** Ireland 574 700 231.4 11,017 Offaly 7 22 415.6 324 Galway 37 43 327.4 845 Dublin 175 255 314 4,231 Laois 18 16 292.8 248 Monaghan 0 9 286.7 176 Longford 17 8 286.3 117 Kildare 43 42 273.7 609 Limerick 57 43 272.4 531 Louth <5 26 271.6 350 Mayo 21 24 265.1 346 Waterford 21 21 262.5 305 Westmeath 14 16 261.3 232 Cavan 10 11 244.2 186 Meath 35 27 238.9 466 Carlow 8 8 212.5 121 Tipperary 17 24 188 300 Leitrim 0 2 174.8 56 Donegal 21 20 160.8 256 Clare 15 15 159.1 189 Wexford 5 8 142.3 213 Roscommon 0 5 119.3 77 Wicklow 10 13 106 151 Sligo <5 4 103.8 68 Kilkenny 5 8 98.8 98 Cork 21 23 83.6 454 Kerry 11 6 46 68

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.