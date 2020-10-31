37 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 416 nationwide and 5 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been 37 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway according to the latest figures.

Figures from NPHET show there have been 416 new cases nationwide – and 5 additional deaths.

While figures in Galway have generally been decreasing steadily over the past week, the 14 day incidence rate remains high.

It currently stands at 314.3, compared to a national average of 268.7.

The latest figures come as the Chief Medical Officer has said that Ireland is the best country in Europe in the most recent 7-day Covid 19 rates.

Tony Holohan tweeted this afternoon to say that we are making progress and especially acknowledged the efforts of young people to slow the spread of the virus.

However he said it is still too soon to ease restrictions as rates still rising in the over 65s age group and have not dropped in Dublin.

322 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals around the country today, down from 327 yesterday.

NPHET Statement

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 30th October the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

186 are men / 230 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”

County Today’s cases (to midnight 30OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020) IRELAND 416 268.7 12,797 Cavan 9 645.9 492 Meath 10 500.9 977 Westmeath 7 362.7 322 Sligo 11 358.6 235 Cork 62 317.8 1,725 Galway 37 314.3 811 Donegal 25 310.3 494 Monaghan 0 303.0 186 Carlow 10 298.6 170 Louth 8 284.8 367 Limerick 7 276.6 539 Kildare <5 271.0 603 Longford <5 261.8 107 Mayo 41 259.8 339 Dublin 87 237.7 3,203 Kerry <5 237.0 350 Clare 8 235.7 280 Roscommon <5 230.9 149 Laois 5 225.5 191 Waterford 23 208.3 242 Wexford 8 193.7 290 Offaly <5 192.4 150 Tipperary 25 138.5 221 Kilkenny 7 134.0 133 Wicklow 10 128.5 183 Leitrim 0 118.6 38

Note for Editors: The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.