37 more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 37 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,375* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 6 May, the HPSC has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 4 May (21,908 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.



“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.



“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”