Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed a further 3,685 cases of Covid 19 today.

The five-day moving average of cases has increased to 3,502 – up slightly from 3,336.

It’s also confirmed that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid 19 is continuing to fall.

Figures released today show there are now 444 people being treated in hospital for the virus…a fall of 19 on yesterday,.

74 of those are being treated in ICU, a decrease of 2 in the last 24 hours.