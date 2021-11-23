3,666 new cases of COVID-19 nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3,666 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ireland.

Latest figures show there’s 638 patients in hospital, and while this is 46 down on yesterday, in ICU the figure is up 4 on yesterday bringing it to 130 – which is the highest since February.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says they’re aware the public’s worry around COVID-19 has increased but says people are following the public health advice.

No extra restrictions are expected to be recommended at NPHET’s meeting on Thursday.

That’s what the chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, told politicians at a briefing this afternoon.

It comes as the five-day moving average of COVID cases now stands at 4,712.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, says Dr Holohan gave him a positive briefing today.