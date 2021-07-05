365 new cases of COVID-19 nationally

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 365* confirmed cases of COVID-19.



As of 8am today, 51 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 14 are in ICU.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “In excess of 70% of all cases are now accounted for by the Delta variant.



“While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine and should feel comfortable meeting with other fully vaccinated people in all settings.



“Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine – we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage you contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered to you.”



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.