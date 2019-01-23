Current track
360 thousand euro allocated to Galway festivals

Written by on 23 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 360-thousand euro in funding has been allocated to five Galway festivals.

The allocation is part of a 3 million euro investment by Fáilte Ireland in festivals nationwide.

The largest award in Galway has been granted to Galway International Arts Festival amounting to 300-thousand euro while 30-thousand euro has been awarded to Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival.

Galway Film Fleadh is receiving 16-thousand euro in funding while 10-thousand euro has been allocated to the Comedy Carnival and 8-thousand-500 euro has been awarded to Clifden Arts Festival.

Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland Ciara Sugrue says they want to increase the volume of overseas visitors.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

