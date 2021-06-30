36% of septic tank systems in county Galway fail inspection in 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 36% of septic tank systems in county Galway failed inspection in 2020.

102 inspections were carried out by the local authority in the period.

Figures from the Environmental Protection Agency reveal 243 systems in the county failed in the period from 2013 to 2020.

62% of these systems were fixed in the period.

Nationally, 54% of the systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

23% of systems inspected were a risk to human health or the environment, as faulty systems can contaminate household wells and pollute rivers.