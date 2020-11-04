36 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 444 nationally, and 8 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,930 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 3rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,483* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

208 are men / 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,483 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 03NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21OCT2020 to 03NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (21OCT2020 to 03NOV2020) IRELAND 444 212.7 10,127 Cavan <5 364.9 278 Meath 20 323.0 630 Donegal 16 286.4 456 Sligo 6 283.8 186 Westmeath 12 263.6 234 Carlow <5 245.9 140 Cork 48 243.7 1,323 Galway 36 243.4 628 Limerick 28 227.8 444 Roscommon 12 223.1 144 Louth 11 221.9 286 Dublin 158 211.5 2,849 Monaghan <5 208.5 128 Mayo 11 195.4 255 Waterford 5 194.5 226 Clare 5 187.7 223 Kildare 15 186.5 415 Longford <5 185.9 76 Kerry 20 179.4 265 Laois <5 177.1 150 Kilkenny 11 136.0 135 Tipperary 11 130.4 208 Wexford <5 123.6 185 Offaly <5 118.0 92 Wicklow 7 104.6 149 Leitrim <5 68.7 22