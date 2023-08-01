3,500 Galway customers impacted by Boil Water notices last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3,500 customers in Galway were impacted by Boil Water notices last year, according to a new EPA report.

The majority of those customers were in Gort, with a notice in place for over 2,700 people due to a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant

The Environmental Protection Agency has outlined almost half a million people in Ireland are being served by an ‘at risk’ water supply.

That’s an increase of nearly 100 thousand people since 2021, although it also found the overall quality of the water network is extremely high.

But Programme Manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne says greater resilience is needed: