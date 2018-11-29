Current track
350 thousand euro funding boost for Claregalway day care centre build

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 350 thousand euro has been secured for Claregalway and District Day Care Centre.

The plan for the new facility was presented to government officials at a meeting in Leinster House.

The centre has been operating since 2012 and caters for 60 service users.

The new build, currently under construction, will see services expand to cater for up to 125 per week.

14 independent living units will also be provided on the site which was donated by local farmer Mattie Cormican and his family.

Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish says the allocation is a significant boost for the project team who have been tirelessly fundraising.

