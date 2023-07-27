350 new homes built in Galway in past 3 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 350 new homes have been built across County Galway in the past three months.

The CSO figures show Ballinasloe had the highest number of completions in quarter two with 73 houses built.

That’s followed by Gort/Kinvara on 50 and Athenry/Oranmore with 48 new homes built from April-June

While on the lower end, Galway City Central had just seven completions, Loughrea had 18, while City East had 20.

Nationally, there was a record 14,017 of new homes built in first six months of 2023, an increase of 5.8% on same period in 2022