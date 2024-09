350 Galway volunteers to take part in the Big Beach Clean

350 volunteers across Galway are taking part in the 3 day Big Beach Clean which starts tomorrow.

Clean-ups will take place all over the county, including Oranmore, Lettermullen and Spiddal.

The event, organised by Clean Coasts, sees over 400 groups and 10,000 volunteers nationwide participate

Last year, the Big Beach Clean collected almost two and a half tonnes of litter from beaches across Ireland.