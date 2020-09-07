350 cease pandemic unemployment payment in Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 11,450 people in Galway in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.

The figure is continuing to decline with a further 350 ceasing their claim in the last week.

32,300 Galway applicants were availing of the payment at the peak of the crisis in early May.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment is accommodation and food services followed by wholesale and retail trade and finally administrative and support service activities.

Nationally, there are 56,600 people receiving €203 this week, while the remaining 163,300 are receiving a payment of €350.

The top sector in which employees are returning to work this week is education with 1,500 going back to work.