Galway Bay fm newsroom – Finance advisory firm PwC has announced 35 new jobs for the city.

TD and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny today opened the firm’s new re-located offices at One Galway Central on Forster Street.

Ken Johnson, Senior Partner and Assurance Leader with PwC says it plans to more than double its Galway workforce, to 70, over the next two years.

