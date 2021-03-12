35 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 646 nationally and 10 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 – 83 years.
There has been a total of 4,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 311 are men / 332 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 396,089 people have received their first dose
- 157,072 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,518 confirmed cases reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 225,820 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 11Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Mar2021)
|Ireland
|646
|523
|159.3
|7,588
|Longford
|15
|13
|464.9
|190
|Offaly
|34
|23
|370.7
|289
|Dublin
|243
|213
|240
|3,234
|Meath
|45
|30
|208.7
|407
|Kildare
|80
|46
|197.7
|440
|Westmeath
|12
|8
|194.9
|173
|Limerick
|31
|26
|184.2
|359
|Louth
|19
|14
|181.6
|234
|Donegal
|19
|20
|141.3
|225
|Mayo
|14
|10
|134.9
|176
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|124.7
|71
|Galway
|35
|23
|123.2
|318
|Laois
|<5
|4
|118.1
|100
|Tipperary
|7
|10
|115.3
|184
|Roscommon
|9
|5
|113.1
|73
|Monaghan
|8
|5
|107.5
|66
|Wicklow
|15
|10
|99.7
|142
|Waterford
|7
|10
|95.5
|111
|Clare
|6
|4
|93.4
|111
|Wexford
|8
|7
|78.1
|117
|Cavan
|<5
|3
|77.5
|59
|Sligo
|<5
|5
|76.3
|50
|Kerry
|7
|5
|65
|96
|Cork
|20
|20
|55.8
|303
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|46.4
|46
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|43.7
|14
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 77.2
- 5-day moving average 523