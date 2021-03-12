35 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 646 nationally and 10 deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 – 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

311 are men / 332 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

396,089 people have received their first dose

157,072 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,518 confirmed cases reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 225,820 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 11Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Mar2021) Ireland 646 523 159.3 7,588 Longford 15 13 464.9 190 Offaly 34 23 370.7 289 Dublin 243 213 240 3,234 Meath 45 30 208.7 407 Kildare 80 46 197.7 440 Westmeath 12 8 194.9 173 Limerick 31 26 184.2 359 Louth 19 14 181.6 234 Donegal 19 20 141.3 225 Mayo 14 10 134.9 176 Carlow <5 4 124.7 71 Galway 35 23 123.2 318 Laois <5 4 118.1 100 Tipperary 7 10 115.3 184 Roscommon 9 5 113.1 73 Monaghan 8 5 107.5 66 Wicklow 15 10 99.7 142 Waterford 7 10 95.5 111 Clare 6 4 93.4 111 Wexford 8 7 78.1 117 Cavan <5 3 77.5 59 Sligo <5 5 76.3 50 Kerry 7 5 65 96 Cork 20 20 55.8 303 Kilkenny 0 2 46.4 46 Leitrim <5 1 43.7 14

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.