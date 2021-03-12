35 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 646 nationally and 10 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 – 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 311 are men / 332 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 396,089 people have received their first dose
  • 157,072 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,518 confirmed cases reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 225,820 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 11Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Mar2021)
Ireland646523159.37,588
Longford1513464.9190
Offaly3423370.7289
Dublin2432132403,234
Meath4530208.7407
Kildare8046197.7440
Westmeath128194.9173
Limerick3126184.2359
Louth1914181.6234
Donegal1920141.3225
Mayo1410134.9176
Carlow<54124.771
Galway3523123.2318
Laois<54118.1100
Tipperary710115.3184
Roscommon95113.173
Monaghan85107.566
Wicklow151099.7142
Waterford71095.5111
Clare6493.4111
Wexford8778.1117
Cavan<5377.559
Sligo<5576.350
Kerry756596
Cork202055.8303
Kilkenny0246.446
Leitrim<5143.714

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 77.2
  • 5-day moving average 523

