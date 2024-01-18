Galway Bay FM

18 January 2024

~1 minutes read

35% drop in patients waiting over 12 months for appointments at UHG and Merlin Park

Share story:
35% drop in patients waiting over 12 months for appointments at UHG and Merlin Park

There has been a 35 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting over 12 months for an outpatient appointment at UHG and Merlin Park

Figures for 2023, highlighted by Galway East TD and Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte show that progress is being made in tackling long waiting lists

They also show that overall outpatient waiting lists fell by 9% in 2023 and there was a 45% reduction in patients waiting for a GI Scope.

National targets were also exceeded, with an 11 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting longer than the agreed Sláintecare times.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Deputy Rabbitte says the momentum needs to continue into 2024

Share story:

County Council urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds around Galway

Galway County Council is being urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds throughout the county. Galway East TD and Disability Minister Anne Rabbit...

28 Galway pharmacies carrying out free blood pressure checks today

28 pharmacies across Galway are carrying out free blood pressure checks throughout the day. It’s part of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s partnershi...

Barna designer to showcase latest collection at Ireland's biggest fashion show

A Galway Fashion Designer is set to take part in Ireland’s biggest fashion show in March. Róisín Dockry from Barna will display her latest collect...

Claims roadworks in Connemara almost require travel to Vatican to seek permission of Pope

To get anything done in Connemara these days, you’d almost have to go to the Vatican to seek permission from the pope himself. That was the claim ma...