35% drop in patients waiting over 12 months for appointments at UHG and Merlin Park

There has been a 35 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting over 12 months for an outpatient appointment at UHG and Merlin Park

Figures for 2023, highlighted by Galway East TD and Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte show that progress is being made in tackling long waiting lists

They also show that overall outpatient waiting lists fell by 9% in 2023 and there was a 45% reduction in patients waiting for a GI Scope.

National targets were also exceeded, with an 11 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting longer than the agreed Sláintecare times.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Deputy Rabbitte says the momentum needs to continue into 2024