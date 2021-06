print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a further 348 Covid-19 cases reported by the Department of Health.

41 people are in hospital with the virus – up 2 in 24 hours.

13 are in ICU, unchanged on yesterday.

It follows a warning that 90 percent of new Covid infections across the European Union by the end of August will be the Delta variant.

That’s according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.