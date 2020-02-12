340 new homes completed across Galway during Q4 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

340 new homes were completed across Galway in the fourth quarter of last year.

They consist of once-off homes, apartments and scheme home developments.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 6,450 new homes completed nationwide during Q4 2019.

The biggest relative growth was seen in apartments, which rose by 72 percent compared with the last quarter of 2018.

In Galway, there were 340 new homes delivered between October and December.

Of these, 250 were in the county, comprised of 128 single homes, 113 scheme homes and 9 apartments.

Meanwhile, in the city, 90 homes were delivered – consisting of 60 scheme homes, 18 apartments and 12 once off homes.