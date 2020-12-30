34 million euro to upgrade national roads across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over 34 million euro has been allocated towards national road projects across Galway.

The funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland consists of an investment of €28.5m in the county and 5.6 million in the city.

In the county it includes 8 million euro for the Moycullen Bypass, 1.2 million for traffic calming and pavement works in Claregalway, and 2 million euro for the Oughterard Bridge replacement project.

The County Council has engaged with TII regarding temporary safety works at the Oughterard bridge, including a footpath and traffic lights, which are expected to be put in place early in the New Year.

Works are progressing on the design for a new vehicular bridge to cross the Owenriff river at Oughterard.

2 of the 8 stages of this process have been completed, and the third stage will involve in-river environmental works to prepare for the planning application.

Galway based Senator Seán Kyne says there’s a need for immediate safety works at the bridge and a new safer bridge for the locality.

Senator Kyne says the latest TII funding will speed-up many local projects including the Moycullen bypass.

Meanwhile, a further 5.6 million euro will be invested into national road projects in the city.

3 million euro has been allocated for Bothar na dTreabh improvements.

1.8 million euro has been allocated for resurfacing the pavement from the Coolagh Roundabout to Tuam Road.

Additionally, €300,000 has been allocated for pavement replacement on the Upper Newcastle Road.