34 million euro in funding announced for Galway roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 34 million euro in funding has been announced for roads across Galway.

29 million euro of the Transport Infrastructure Ireland funding has been allocated to the maintenance and upgrading of county roads.

Some 14 million euro – half of the total county funding for next year – will go towards works along various stretches of the N59.

The largest investment on the N59 amounts to 10 million euro for works from Maam Cross to Bunnakill, while nearly 2 million euro will go towards pavements along the road.

Almost 1 and a half million euro will fund the widening of the N59 near Letterfrack.

Elsewhere, 4 million euro will see phase 2 of realignment works from Ballinderreen to Kinvara carried out while the county council will invest 2 million euro of its funds to the Galway city by-pass.

The Clifden to Oughterard road and the Moycullen Bypass will see an investment of 1 million euro each.

Other investments include 650,000 euro for the widening of the N83 at Carrowmuinnigh, 600-thousand euro for realignment works on the N17 from Milltown to Gortnagunnad and 600-thousand euro for works on the N63 from Abbeyknockmoy to Annagh.

Meanwhile in the city, the council will receive nearly 5-million euro in funding for its roads.

The largest city investments include 2 million 600-thousand euro toward pavements from the Coolagh Roundabout to the Tuam Road, and 2 million euro for improvement works at Bothar na dTreabh.