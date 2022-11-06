34 Galway businesses and organisations to benefit from the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

Rural Applications account for over half of the applications awarded funding

Thousands of performance employment days generated

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D. has today announced the successful applicants of the €4 million in funding to assist off peak entertainment in our towns and cities. A total of 433 organisations have been offered funding from the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme. Applications were received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

There was a high level of interest in this pilot scheme, with over 470 creative and diverse applications submitted for consideration, reflecting the willingness of the night-time economy sector to be innovative and creative in their offerings. Well in excess of 2000 events in every county across the country, have been approved for funding, they include live music, ranging from traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, art and photographic exhibitions.

The Scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues to support diversification and inclusivity in our Night-Time Economy. Cafés and unlicensed premises have been awarded over €434,000 in funding.

Venues in rural towns and villages were also supported and funding was awarded to 252 venues outside of our cities.

The fund has been an important source of employment for Artists and Performers across the country with thousands of employment days generated by this Scheme.

Minister Martin said:

“A vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy is important for our towns and cities, it boosts the local economy, makes our towns and cities more attractive places to visit and to live in. There has been a great reaction from the night-time sector to this pilot scheme. It is also extremely important that we ensure that there is a balance between alcohol and alcohol free activities to ensure that a wider demographic can engage with the Night-Time Economy and it was also really encouraging to see the response from this sector.

“I recently announced that I secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 to assist the night-time economy sector. I am currently considering the development of further initiatives and we will continue to work with key stakeholders in the Night-Time Economy to examine other opportunities to open up existing venues to more Night-Time Economy activity.”

The full list of Galway’s Successful Applicants are:

VELDONS SEAFARER GALWAY

ROISIN DUBH GALWAY

SULT GALWAY

CAMPBELLS TAVERN GALWAY

LOWRY’S BAR GALWAY

REAPY’S BAR GALWAY

THE OL’ 55 GALWAY GALWAY

O’BOYLE’S GALWAY

THE OLDE BREWERY GALWAY

THE BLACK GATE GALWAY

KENNYS BOOKSHOP & ART GALLERIES GALWAY

USSHERS BRIDGE BAR GALWAY

EYRE SQUARE HOTEL GALWAY

THE CONNACHT HOTEL GALWAY

AN PUCAN GALWAY

DOONMORE HOTEL GALWAY

1520 BAR & THE RESIDENCE HOTEL GALWAY

HYDE HOTEL & BAR GALWAY

BRODERICKS BAR GALWAY

BALLINDERREEN COMMUNITY CENTRE GALWAY

CORNERSTONE GALWAY

SIAR DESIGN LIMITED GALWAY

RUMOURS NIGHTCLUB, GALWAY

RENVYLE HOUSE HOTEL LTD GALWAY

THE G HOTEL GALWAY

CAMP STREET CAFE GALWAY

THE HARDIMAN HOTEL GALWAY

SEVEN BRIDGESTREET GALWAY

THE CELLAR BAR AND RESTAURANT GALWAY

THE HOUSE HOTEL GALWAY

O CONNELLS BAR GALWAY

TRIESTE CAFE WINE BAR GALWAY

M.P. WALSH PUBLIC HOUSE GALWAY

THE LAMPLIGHT GALWAY