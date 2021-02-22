34 COVID-19 patients receiving care at Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 34 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Galway today.

There are 30 patients receiving care at UHG and a further four at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Latest figures show a week on week drop in the numbers receiving care in ICU settings with seven at UHG at none at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 726 people with Coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals today.

It’s a 2% drop on yesterday and a 20% fall on last Monday.

In the past 24 hours there have been 32 admissions and nine discharges from hospitals.