33 NUI Galway research projects to share in national fund worth €28 Million

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 33 research projects at Nui Galway have been awarded funding from a national fund worth €28m.

The allocations were made by the Irish research council under the government’s postgraduate and postdoctoral 2021 programme.

The NUI Galway projects will conduct research on a wide range of topics.

They range from studies on longhorn beetles and lethality of scorpion stings, to the apartheid framework for Palestine, and the management of malnutrition in cancer patients.

Overall, 330 projects nationwide will share in the national fund of €28m.