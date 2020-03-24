33 cases of COVID-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 33 recorded cases of coronavirus in Galway to date.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show two more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total COVID-19 related deaths to six.

There are now 1,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

An analysis of cases shows the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years.

Dublin has recorded 56% of all cases followed by Cork at 12%.

Community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23% while travel abroad accounts for 31%.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.