329 homes in Galway ring-fenced for individual buyers over past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 329 homes across Galway have been ring-fenced for individual buyers over the past year.

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Housing on measures introduced to stop investment funds block-buying property.

Last May, Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien introduced new planning measures to prevent multiple houses or duplexes being sold to single buyers.

Apartments were not included, as there were fears that it could have significant negative consequences on supply.

An Bord Pleanála says it’s applied the new conditions to 7,988 residential units across 23 strategic Housing Development planning permissions nationwide.

Meanwhile, local authorities nationwide confirmed they’ve permitted 7,895 residential units with a condition attached that prohibits multiple sales.

In Galway City, 204 houses were ring-fenced for individual buyers over the past year – while the figure for the county stands at 125.