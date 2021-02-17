329 cases of COVID-19 in Galway Traveller community in third wave

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 329 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Traveller community in Galway in the third wave of the pandemic.

Figures gathered by Pavee Point show 329 cases were recorded among Travellers in the city and county from December 13th to the beginning of February.

The data published in the Irish Times states that some 10 per cent of the 35,000-strong community around the country have contracted the virus since March last year.

Pavee Point Chief Executive Ronnie Fay said the high figures were not surprising given the underlying health inequality faced by Travellers, overcrowding in housing and on halting sites, chronic health conditions and poor living conditions.

She added if it were not for the work of Traveller welfare organisations and primary healthcare services the numbers could have been much higher.