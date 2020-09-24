324 new cases of Covid-19 nationally and 3 further deaths reported today

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 33,994* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

169 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

81 cases have been identified as community transmission

167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”

