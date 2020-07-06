3,200 people in Galway close pandemic unemployment payment as businesses reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 3-thousand people in Galway are to return to work this week, according to the latest figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection .

The report shows 3,200 people across the county closed their pandemic unemployment payment account in the last week.

Included in that figure, more than 3-thousand are receiving the payment for the last time – after having closed their accounts in the last week.

Nationwide, just under 413,000 people across the country are receiving the payment tomorrow, while 410,000 employee’s wages are being topped up by the wage subsidy scheme.

63 thousand people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment since last Tuesday.

The Department of Social Protection says this is the highest number of people it has seen return to work in a single week, since the crisis began.

Meanwhile, the new two-tier payment structure is to come into effect tomorrow, with the weekly payment of €350 being reduced to €203 for those who were earning less than 200 per week before the pandemic.