320 new cases of Covid 19 reported in Ireland with no further deaths – no figures released for Galway.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 4th April, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,466* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of April 2nd 2021, 923,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

655,292 people have received their first dose

268,586 people have received their second dose

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,466 confirmed cases reflects this.