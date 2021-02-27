32 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 738 and 13 further deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,313 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26th February, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,980* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

356 are men / 378 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

254,948 people have received their first dose

136,407 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,980 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases**(to midnight 26Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 26Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days(to 26Feb2021) Ireland 738 655 215.8 10,277 Offaly 34 22 406.6 317 Longford 14 8 305.8 125 Dublin 311 242 290.9 3,919 Galway 32 40 288.3 744 Louth 7 24 279.3 360 Limerick 54 40 275.5 537 Laois 15 14 264.5 224 Monaghan 8 9 263.9 162 Westmeath 11 20 254.6 226 Kildare 23 34 252.6 562 Meath 26 36 249.2 486 Mayo 19 17 233.7 305 Waterford 10 14 221.2 257 Carlow 12 9 195 111 Donegal 33 27 191 304 Cavan 5 7 189 144 Tipperary 12 18 186.1 297 Clare 11 11 149.8 178 Leitrim 0 4 149.8 48 Roscommon 8 7 111.6 72 Wexford 22 8 111.5 167 Wicklow 8 8 96.9 138 Sligo <5 4 96.1 63 Kilkenny <5 4 89.7 89 Cork 36 25 68.9 374 Kerry 19 8 46 68

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.