32 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 738 and 13 further deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,313 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26th February, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,980* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 356 are men / 378 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 254,948 people have received their first dose
  • 136,407 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,980 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 26Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 26Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 26Feb2021)
Ireland738655215.810,277
Offaly3422406.6317
Longford148305.8125
Dublin311242290.93,919
Galway3240288.3744
Louth724279.3360
Limerick5440275.5537
Laois1514264.5224
Monaghan89263.9162
Westmeath1120254.6226
Kildare2334252.6562
Meath2636249.2486
Mayo1917233.7305
Waterford1014221.2257
Carlow129195111
Donegal3327191304
Cavan57189144
Tipperary1218186.1297
Clare1111149.8178
Leitrim04149.848
Roscommon87111.672
Wexford228111.5167
Wicklow8896.9138
Sligo<5496.163
Kilkenny<5489.789
Cork362568.9374
Kerry1984668

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • The 7 day incidence rate is 97.3
  • The 5 day moving average is 655

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR