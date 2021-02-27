32 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 738 and 13 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.
There has been a total of 4,313 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 26th February, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,980* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 356 are men / 378 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 254,948 people have received their first dose
- 136,407 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,980 cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases**(to midnight 26Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 26Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 26Feb2021)
|Ireland
|738
|655
|215.8
|10,277
|Offaly
|34
|22
|406.6
|317
|Longford
|14
|8
|305.8
|125
|Dublin
|311
|242
|290.9
|3,919
|Galway
|32
|40
|288.3
|744
|Louth
|7
|24
|279.3
|360
|Limerick
|54
|40
|275.5
|537
|Laois
|15
|14
|264.5
|224
|Monaghan
|8
|9
|263.9
|162
|Westmeath
|11
|20
|254.6
|226
|Kildare
|23
|34
|252.6
|562
|Meath
|26
|36
|249.2
|486
|Mayo
|19
|17
|233.7
|305
|Waterford
|10
|14
|221.2
|257
|Carlow
|12
|9
|195
|111
|Donegal
|33
|27
|191
|304
|Cavan
|5
|7
|189
|144
|Tipperary
|12
|18
|186.1
|297
|Clare
|11
|11
|149.8
|178
|Leitrim
|0
|4
|149.8
|48
|Roscommon
|8
|7
|111.6
|72
|Wexford
|22
|8
|111.5
|167
|Wicklow
|8
|8
|96.9
|138
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|96.1
|63
|Kilkenny
|<5
|4
|89.7
|89
|Cork
|36
|25
|68.9
|374
|Kerry
|19
|8
|46
|68
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The 7 day incidence rate is 97.3
- The 5 day moving average is 655