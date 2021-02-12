32 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 921 nationally, and 23 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th February, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 453 are men / 466 are women
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 158,904 people have received their first dose
  • 89,380 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 3,865 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 207,720 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases*** (to midnight 11Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Feb2021)
Ireland921835292.813,942
Monaghan<514514.8316
Carlow1915402.2229
Waterford1520388.2451
Dublin414352386.85,211
Louth1629360.8465
Wexford919342512
Offaly2323337.3263
Meath4739313.8612
Galway3239303.8784
Laois1517297.5252
Cavan2219290.1221
Mayo1019287.3375
Kildare5140284.9634
Limerick4832274534
Longford96244.7100
Donegal915233.1371
Westmeath2214224.2199
Sligo<55215.2141
Cork8753203.91,107
Wicklow613183.3261
Tipperary2518182.4291
Leitrim52140.445
Clare129134.7160
Roscommon<55133.286
Kilkenny118132131
Kerry<510129.3191

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

