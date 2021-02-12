32 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 921 nationally, and 23 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 11th February, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 453 are men / 466 are women
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***
As of 8am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 158,904 people have received their first dose
- 89,380 people have received their second dose
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”
“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 3,865 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 207,720 cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases*** (to midnight 11Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Feb2021)
|Ireland
|921
|835
|292.8
|13,942
|Monaghan
|<5
|14
|514.8
|316
|Carlow
|19
|15
|402.2
|229
|Waterford
|15
|20
|388.2
|451
|Dublin
|414
|352
|386.8
|5,211
|Louth
|16
|29
|360.8
|465
|Wexford
|9
|19
|342
|512
|Offaly
|23
|23
|337.3
|263
|Meath
|47
|39
|313.8
|612
|Galway
|32
|39
|303.8
|784
|Laois
|15
|17
|297.5
|252
|Cavan
|22
|19
|290.1
|221
|Mayo
|10
|19
|287.3
|375
|Kildare
|51
|40
|284.9
|634
|Limerick
|48
|32
|274
|534
|Longford
|9
|6
|244.7
|100
|Donegal
|9
|15
|233.1
|371
|Westmeath
|22
|14
|224.2
|199
|Sligo
|<5
|5
|215.2
|141
|Cork
|87
|53
|203.9
|1,107
|Wicklow
|6
|13
|183.3
|261
|Tipperary
|25
|18
|182.4
|291
|Leitrim
|5
|2
|140.4
|45
|Clare
|12
|9
|134.7
|160
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|133.2
|86
|Kilkenny
|11
|8
|132
|131
|Kerry
|<5
|10
|129.3
|191
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.