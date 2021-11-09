32 Covid patients receiving care at UHG as hospital is second most overcrowded nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 32 patients are receiving care at UHG today, as the hospital continues to struggle with overcrowding issues.

520 patients with Covid are being treated in hospitals nationwide today, the highest figure since March.

There were 81 new patients with the virus admitted in the past 24 hours, which is the most daily admissions since January.

32 Coronavirus patients are receiving care at UHG today, with one patient in the ICU.

Seven patients are being cared for at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe with two receiving care in the ICU.

It come as the Irish Patients Association says the overcrowding situation in hospitals is at crisis point because of covid and other illnesses.

UHG is the second most overcrowded nationwide today with 47 patients waiting.