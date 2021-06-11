print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 319 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

60 patients are in hospital with the virus – the lowest in almost nine months.

That includes 23 in intensive care – which is the lowest this year.

There are no COVID patients in UHG and 3 in Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe, one of whom is in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate is 113 per 100,000 people, as of Wednesday night.

There were 126 cases of the Indian or Delta variant by May 29th.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus infections rise in Britain, the British Medical Association is calling for the final easing of restrictions in England to be delayed.

The UK government’s due to announce on Monday whether the last stage of its roadmap will go ahead on June the 21st.

The BMA says it shouldn’t happen until there’s a better understanding, of how the recent increase in cases affects the number of people in hospital.