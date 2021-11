From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Over 3,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported every day over the past week.

3,161 new infections have been confirmed this evening – but that’s an estimate, due to a technical issue.

498 Covid patients are in hospital, an increase of 20 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is up three, to 78.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says cases are dropping in age-groups who’ve received a booster vaccine.