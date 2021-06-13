315 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has been notified of 315 new cases of Covid-19 here.

62 people are currently in hospital with the disease, up 4 since yesterday.

While there has been no change in the number of people in ICU, with 22 people receiving intensive care treatment today.

There are no figures available for Galway.

Meanwhile in the UK…

Another 7-thousand-490 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the latest 24 hour period.

A further 8 deaths have been reported within 28 days of a positive test.

Another 254-thousand-185 people have received their first vaccination with 320-thousand-326 people having had their second.