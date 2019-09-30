Galway Bay fm newsroom – 311 people accessed homelessness services in Galway last month.

There are now 10,338 homeless people in the country, according to new figures for August released this morning.

That’s a rise of 63 in a month, while there are 3848 homeless children living in emergency accommodation.

66 per cent of the people in emergency accommodation are based in the Dublin area.

However the regional breakdown shows this is not just a problem in the capital city.

There are 419 homeless people in Cork, 255 in Limerick, 112 in Waterford and 311 in Galway.

In the Leinster commuter counties of Kildare, Meath and Louth there are 184, 111 and 170 respectively.

But its the number of homeless children that is the most stark – at the end of August 3,848 dependent children were living in emergency accommodation that’s an increase of 70 in just one month.

The figures will put increased pressure on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.