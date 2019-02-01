31 million euro for regional and local roads in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 31 million euro has been allocated for work on Galway’s regional and local roads network.

This year has seen Galway’s funding rise by 27 per cent compared to 2018.

The 2019 Regional and Local Roads Grant allocations will be spent restoring and improving roads.

Money has also been earmarked for training, drainage works and bridge rehabilitation.

Among the schemes to benefit are Dunkellin River Bridge which has been allocated 420 thousand euro, over 300 thousand euro towards improvements at Derratha Road in Connemara and 70 thousand euro for rehabilitation works at the Pollnaclogha Bridge in Moycullen.

Safety improvements will also take place at Maunsells Road in the city and Salmon Weir Bridge.

The Athenry relief road and Gortmore Bridge in New Inn will also benefit from funding.

Independent TD for Galway West Noel Grealish says the funding is welcome but more is needed to improve Galway's roads.