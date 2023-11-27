30,000 penalty points for Galway license plate holders last year

Drivers with a Galway registration racked up almost 30,000 penalty points last year.

It’s the fourth highest figure in the country, after Dublin, Cork and foreign license holders.

According to CSO figures, 28,998 penalty points were dished out to Galway license plate holders in 2022.

It’s slightly more than the year before, and amounts to 5 percent of the half a million penalty points issued nationwide that year.