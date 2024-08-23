Galway Bay FM

23 August 2024

~1 minutes read

3,000 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results today

Around three thousand Galway students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results today.

Nationally 61 thousand Leaving Cert and the Leaving Cert Applied students will be able to view their results through the Candidate Self Service Portal from 10AM.

CAO round one offers will then be issued online next Wednesday, August 28th from 2pm.

Education Minister Norma Foley is paying tribute – she says the last few years have been a challenge:

